Don’t waste food

Amid all the horrors in the world today, we forget about the mundane issues of poverty and hunger that cause many more deaths than do wars. We happily slop down and throw away tons of food at every meal without a thought about the people in the world who are starving to death. It is estimated that we have wasted more than 128,098,994 pounds of food in the United States during 2016 alone.
Never mind the take-home package that we forgot in the restaurant or just threw down the drain because we were full or it just didn’t taste good. Think about the expiration dates on food that we can hardly read and should be made more legible. We think that the date indicates how safe the food is to eat.
Actually, these dates are not related to the risk of food poisoning or even bad odors. These dates only indicate freshness and when the product may be at its peak. The food does not really expire or become inedible, yet consumers demand its destruction. We should all be aware of these expiration dates and preserve the food that we have or, alternatively, donate the food to a needy cause in the community.
Bill Silver, Coral Gables
