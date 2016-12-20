Common sense

I was delighted to learn from David Goldstein’s Dec. 19 article, “Public opinion split on Electoral College,” that a recent McClatchy-Marist poll found that Americans split 52-45 in favor of abolishing the Electoral College — with mostly Democrats in favor and mostly Republicans against.
Perhaps in future presidential elections, many Republican voters will change their minds when their candidate is defeated by the Electoral College even though that candidate wins the popular vote. Indeed, some Hillary Clinton politicos were relishing just such a possibility in pre-election scenarios this year.
With the nation so split between red and blue states, presidential elections promise to be squeakers. And once again the Electoral College could deny the popular-vote winner the victory the candidate deserves — just as it did in 2000 and 2016, as well as three other times in our history.
The 17th Amendment to the Constitution provided for the popular election of U.S. senators. The 28th Amendment should provide for the popular election of the U.S. president. When the GOP gets the shaft in future presidential elections, perhaps the nation will come to its senses and do what should have been done long ago.
Phillip Hubbart, Miami
