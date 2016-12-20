Unifying theory

Once again the Herald, which endorsed Hillary Clinton, has shown its disdain for our president-elect by continuing to publish articles that are critical of just about every aspect of Donald Trump’s planned administration. Would the Herald have done likewise if Clinton had won? Did it they follow these same policies when Barack Obama was elected?
Isn’t it about time that the Herald acknowledged that millions of Americans were tired of the same failed policies, domestically and internationally, that have jeopardized the security and well-being of this country and gave President-elect Trump a chance? Anything less will only continue to foster a climate of unfounded hysteria and discord at a time when this country must become united.
Charles Miller,
Davie
Comments