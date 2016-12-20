Crowning Trump

Voting results for the Electoral College will officially be announced Jan. 6, 2017. What a coincidence, that it falls on Three Kings day.
Do we now have to adjust and print new calendars to change that day to Four Kings Day?
Andre Banert,
Miami
December 20, 2016 7:36 PM
Voting results for the Electoral College will officially be announced Jan. 6, 2017. What a coincidence, that it falls on Three Kings day.
Do we now have to adjust and print new calendars to change that day to Four Kings Day?
Andre Banert,
Miami
Comments