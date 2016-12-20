No to sugar subsidy

Re Jim Beecham’s Dec. 19 letter, “Tax bad foods”: One of the three foods that he proposes to be taxed is “wheat flour (loaded with gluten).” However, this feeds into the mass public hysteria regarding the consumption of gluten. Gluten is indeed a no-no for sufferers of celiac disease, which affects about only 1 percent of the population.
Should the rest of us be taxed as collateral damage?
But the letter inexplicably leaves out the consumption of excessive salt added to processed and fast foods, which can exacerbate high blood pressure.
Moderate drinking, which is currently taxed, has been shown to have long-term health benefits.
Tax revenues collected by the government have a tendency to become a kitty for pet projects rather than being used to address a specific need, such as healthcare. More taxes are not the answer. In keeping with Beecham’s condemnation of sugar, perhaps the government should instead rescind its untenable subsidy and price supports for sugar growers.
Angel C. Garces,
Miami
