Letters to the Editor

December 19, 2016 7:06 PM

Writer misguided

Re Salim Furth's Dec. 19 opinion-page piece, “The cost of ‘permission-slip’ government”: What nonsense to describe government regulations as costing the middle class the ability to fulfill the American Dream.

I grew up in the ’50s and ’60s and remember when you could see the air we breathed. It was brown. I remember when I wrecked my car at 18. There were no seat belts then. It hurt! As for those professionals affected by licensing, I think a little common sense could solve that problem.

Susan Kurzban, Miami

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market (warning graphic content)

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos