Writer misguided

Re Salim Furth's Dec. 19 opinion-page piece, “The cost of ‘permission-slip’ government”: What nonsense to describe government regulations as costing the middle class the ability to fulfill the American Dream.
I grew up in the ’50s and ’60s and remember when you could see the air we breathed. It was brown. I remember when I wrecked my car at 18. There were no seat belts then. It hurt! As for those professionals affected by licensing, I think a little common sense could solve that problem.
Susan Kurzban, Miami
