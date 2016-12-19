Dizzying ride

For weeks on end during the presidential campaign, Donald Trump claimed that the election would be rigged.
Now, the CIA and the FBI have concluded that, in fact, Russia did hack into our electoral system. As it turned out, Trump won the electoral vote but lost the popular vote by more then 2.5 million votes.
Now we hear from Trump that the Russians didn’t hack the election. Donald is on a merry-go-round: Yes, it was rigged. No, it wasn’t.
We may see that we have a president who is so dizzy from his ride, that he may not be able find the key to the Oval Office.
Ike Semaya, Miami
Comments