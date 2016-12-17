Reinstate the draft

Making America great again must involve all people, including bringing back the responsibility, and obligation of the draft, not only for the military but for community service, too. Both could be either full time or part time. Dedication to our country is important. Those who could not enter into the military would serve in their communities.
Those who are drafted would receive a public college education for free or a nominal cost.
There would be training for all draftees, and the people assigned to manage the programs would be people of integrity. Everything would be transparent. Supervisors would care about their positions and do their best.
What better way is there to make America great again? The president-elect, and Cabinet will have their responsibilities. Now is the time for the American people to be responsible, too.
Louis Cohen,
Tamarac
