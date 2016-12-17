Cartoon slipped

Just a minor concern over the genocide list held by the Grim Reaper in Jim Morin’s Dec. 16 cartoon. It should have started with the first genocide of the 20th century, the one that inspired Rafael Lemkin to fight such crimes of barbarity and coin the word “genocide” — the Armenian genocide.
But since President Obama, who twice promised to confront Turkey with it, has never called it a genocide, then I suppose that is all the justification Morin needs — 1.5 million dead Armenians notwithstanding.
Tom W. Glaser,
Oakland Park
