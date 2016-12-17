Abolish the EC

President-elect Donald Trump claims he has a mandate to govern based on his victory in November. But he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. Only by filtering these votes through the Electoral College does he get a victory.
Does that make any sense? We elect every other official in the country by popular vote. Why not the president? He’s the most important elected official in the country, particularly this year when the “losing” candidate plans to take the country in a radically different direction.
I am in favor of a constitutional amendment that would abolish the Electoral College and provide that the president be elected by a direct, popular vote. The Electoral College thwarts the popular will and has done so twice in the past 16 years — in 2000 and this year, as well as in 1824, 1876 and 1884.
With our country now so divided, it is likely that the popular vote will again be thwarted in the near future.
We are a nation based on the consent of the governed. We should end this undemocratic system.
Phillip Hubbart,
Miami
