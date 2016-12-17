Save more jobs

Has anyone told President-elect Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott that Carnival Cruise Line just announced the outsourcing of more than 170 IT jobs to a French company right before Christmas?
I’m sure Trump could offer Carnival some juicy tax breaks and incentives while his good friend Scott can have Pitbull sing a few songs for the company’s decision-makers in an effort to convince them these jobs should stay in America.
I’m sure the displaced Carnival employees would appreciate the same courtesy that was extended to the Carrier workers.
Rich Szymanski,
Miami
Comments