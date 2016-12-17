Benefit of doubt

As a Hillary Clinton supporter, I was disappointed in the election’s outcome. I think I speak for millions in saying that President-elect Donald Trump displayed questionable judgment during the campaign.
But now that Trump is our elected leader, we have a civic duty to give him the benefit of the doubt and make the time before his inauguration a grace period, free of intense media scrutiny or public backlash.
He should be free to appoint whom he wants and with the recognition that no Cabinet member is perfect, devoid of previous conflicts or unable to change given the magnitude of the position.
Besides, Trump is the boss. Like it or not — and I certainly didn’t envision saying this — it’s his show now, and he earned the right to make such decisions.
If Daffy Duck, an in-law or a prominent CEO is his choice for a particular Cabinet position, then I will respect his judgment until proven otherwise.
Mark Elman,
Miami
Comments