December 17, 2016 2:00 PM

Pitbull’s contract

As an ad professional with more than 30 years of experience, I can say that there are three things to be learned from the Pitbull-Visit Florida contract:

▪ Visit Florida has no imagination whatsoever. It’s a rather run-of-the-mill integration done every day in agencies across the country.

▪ They got a sweet, sweet deal; the pricing that they got is amazingly low for someone of Pitbull’s stature. It was almost a giveaway.

▪ Pitbull must really love Miami, and Florida in general, to have given them such a fantastic deal.

The Republicans who are questioning the deal have no clue whatsoever about marketing.

Marcelo Salup,

Coral Gables

