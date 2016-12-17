Pitbull’s contract

As an ad professional with more than 30 years of experience, I can say that there are three things to be learned from the Pitbull-Visit Florida contract:
▪ Visit Florida has no imagination whatsoever. It’s a rather run-of-the-mill integration done every day in agencies across the country.
▪ They got a sweet, sweet deal; the pricing that they got is amazingly low for someone of Pitbull’s stature. It was almost a giveaway.
▪ Pitbull must really love Miami, and Florida in general, to have given them such a fantastic deal.
The Republicans who are questioning the deal have no clue whatsoever about marketing.
Marcelo Salup,
Coral Gables
