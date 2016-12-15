Kudos to Norman Braman for exposing a painful reality. In his Dec. 11 oped, “There is no place for hate in our United States of America,” he boldly speaks up for justice and against the recent racial attacks that have taken place across our nation, where minorities continue to witness backlash on daily basis.
I commend Norman for his courage and echo his sentiments: “We must safeguard our treasured democratic and pluralistic way of life.”
We must always send a clear message against bigotry and hate. May his words and actions inspire others to stand for unity, justice and peace.
Eduardo J. Padrón
president,
Miami Dade College,
Miami
Comments