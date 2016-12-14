With respect to Norman Braman’s characterization of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel as “anti-Semitic” — a surprisingly broad range of actors would agree.
The progressive national director and CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, just this week noted “the fundamental linkage between BDS and anti-Semitism.”
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centrist political party, the Christian Democratic Union, adopted a resolution recently that condemned the BDS campaign, calling the movement anti-Semitic.
And France’s highest court ruled in Oct. 2015 that BDS is an illegal form of hate speech and its campaigners can be prosecuted for “inciting hate or discrimination.”
Meanwhile, Alan Dershowitz, the liberal former Harvard professor of law, wrote in Israel's left-leaning newspaper Ha'aretz that “the Israel boycott movement threatens the peace process by promoting extortion rather than negotiation, and discourages Palestinians from agreeing to any reasonable peace offer.”
So it would seem only the far-left is claiming that BDS is not tainted by anti-Semitism.
Benyamin Korn,
Chairman,
Philadelphia Religious
Zionists
