The daily national security briefing is given to a very select few, including the president, the secretary of State and the national security adviser.
The president-elect thinks he’s so intelligent and already knows enough about security that he only needs the briefing once a week.
Comrade Trump, who doesn’t believe the Russians hacked the DNC, is going to let his aides handle it.
This means we’re going to have to rely on two men to protect us: Security adviser Michael Flynn, who believes and re-tweets fake news, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whose Exxon Corporation has multiple joint ventures with Russia, an obvious conflict of interest.
Forget about making America great again. Who’s going to make America safe again?
Michael Marmesh,
Miami
