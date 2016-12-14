Re Fabiola Santiago’s Dec. 14 column, “Incomplete megamall plans speed right along:” While I usually find her opinions leftist and liberal on most subjects, I think she is right on the money when she alludes that the American Dream mall will be the “American Nightmare.”
Not even considering the economic aspects of such a project and its effect on local established businesses, and residential areas, there is no way that the traffic situation would be anything but absolutely uncontrollable.
The politicians are naive to believe that the developers will pay for ramps to the Turnpike and/or I-75, and whether they do or the taxpayers take the hit, it will still be a traffic abomination for those of us who live here.
Robert L. Guthrie,
Pembroke Pines
