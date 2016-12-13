Fake news hypocricy

I find it laughable that Fred Grimm writes about on “fake news” and gives examples only coming from the right, none from the left (there are scores of examples if one wants to see them ).
He is part of the problem. If the mainstream media did their job accurately and fairly, there would be no need for people to seek alternatives for the news.
Would biased people like Grimm and the mainstream media be complaining if Clinton had won? Or would they be congratulating themselves on a job well done using “fake news” to achieve their agenda, much like blaming Benghazi on a video?
David Cebrat,
Pembroke Pines
