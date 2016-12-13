Support for Pitts

In response to Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Dec. 7 column, “Charleston jury another big letdown” I strongly urge him to continue his fight, despite the challenge and discouraging circumstances.
I, too, am horrified and disillusioned with our country’s choices and division. Obviously, people who elected Donald Trump don’t read and agree with Pitts’ positions.
We desperately need his and others’ continued pushback and guidance for the rest of us who are not so articulate.
I am grateful for his intelligent expressions. I hope, in the not too distant future, more people will understand the necessity for compassion, tolerance and acceptance of others.
Glenda Addington,
Jupiter
