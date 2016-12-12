Speed bumps slow Beach traffic

In his Dec. 8 OpEd on the limited value of public rail transportation on Miami Beach, Commissioner Michael Grieco says that, “Successfully managing traffic flow has been priority No. 1 in Miami Beach.” Were it only true.
Miami Beach has only three main north/south arteries south of 63rd Street: Alton Road, Collins Avenue, and the split interior roadway consisting of Pine Tree and LaGorce drives.
The latter — one-third of the available routes — is the only one that connects directly to the Washington Avenue/Dade Boulevard corridors, and the only one not rendered moribund by heavy traffic during at least some parts of every day. Unfortunately, it is rendered far less useful than it otherwise might be by the permanent installation of large, speed bumps at every intersection between 51st and 63rd Streets.
These obnoxious bumps make the roadways so unpleasant to drive as to essentially nullify their use by all but the most immune to the violent vehicle jostling they cause.
Other mechanisms used to routinely control traffic speed in other parts of the city and countyare inexplicably considered unsatisfactory.It is, however, not at all clear, why these measures cannot adequately reduce speed without essentially turning the roadway into the private thoroughfare it is now for adjacent residents.
Every-block speed bumps may have once seemed justified, it no longer is given the growing traffic problems in the city and the limited means of dealing with them. To be clear, it is not a case of not wanting to control speed on these roadways, but to deal with the problem in a manner that takes other factors, like the need for a third north/south route on the Beach, into account.
Until this issue is reevaluated with the need to accommodate increasing Beach traffic, any representation by a member of Miami Beach government that traffic is “priority one” is a bit hollow.
Michael Peskoe,
Miami Beach
