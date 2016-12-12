The do-nothings

Kudos to Fabiola Santiago’s Dec. 11 article regarding the DREAMers. She is correct in shaming Tomas Regalado, Carlos Gimenez and Marco Rubio. Regalado and Gimenez’s excuses are pathetic.
And all of those who voted for Rubio, they should have known better. He didn’t do anything in his first six years and now he’s back to do nothing in the next six years. So it’s up to Hispanic residents in the communities to fight for the rights of these kids and their families because these three leaders sure aren’t doing anything.
Carol Hamilton,
Miami Springs
Comments