Turkish bombings

On Dec. 10, twin terrorist attacks in Istanbul, Turkey included the explosion of a car bomb outside the Vodafone Arena (home to Istanbul’s Besiktas soccer team).
A suicide bombing in a nearby park a minute later killed at least 38 and wounded 155 people.
Turkish officials are convinced the latest terrorist acts follow the trend of attacks committed by Kurdish groups this year. Since 1970s, the so-called Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), designated by the United States, NATO and EU as a terrorist organization, conducted hundreds of attacks against Turkey, a member of NATO, resulting in more than 30,000 deaths.
As Americans, we must condemn terrorism everywhere in the world, and in the context of the global War on Terror, led by the United States, we must do everything in our power to block the flow of financial support to the terrorist groups in the Middle East. It is our obligation to protect members of NATO and our closest allies in the region. Therefore, I am calling my elected officials to act in support of Turkey.
Azhdar Eminov,
Hallandale
