No comparison

I am glad Prosper Azerraf’s letter corrected the misconception that Morocco is the same as the rest of the Middle East. I grew up as a Jew in Tangier and Casablanca in Morocco. We had the best of times during the reign of his Majesty Mohammed V. He refused the Gestapo the list of Jews during World War II declaring that the Jews were Moroccan subjects.
Algerian Jews who were of French citizenship suffered under the Vichy laws and were deported. His late son Hassan II and the reigning monarch Mohammed VI have followed the same policies. I will always keep fond memories from my life in Morocco.
Renee Arazie,
Aventura
