BDS not anti-Semitic

I am writing in response to Norman Braman’s excellent Dec. 11 oped. We all must be vigilant and work against discrimination and hate in our country.
His comments on the BDS movement (boycott, divestment, sanction) against Israel, however, are erroneous. This is not an anti-Semitic movement. It is strictly in support of human rights for Palestinians. It is an effective tool against abuses of Palestinians’ rights in the occupied territory.
Many of us who are involved in the movement work side by side with Jews, Muslims, Christians and people of no particular faith. Do not confuse this with anti-Semitism.
Isabelle Hill,
Miami
Comments