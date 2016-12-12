Embrace justice

Fabiola Santiago is amazing! In her opinion article, “Shameful: Miami’s elected leaders fail to speak up for DREAMers,” she advocates for all DREAMers.
She does not differentiate between ethnic origins, but believes in equal rights. Too often, people care about their own and do not extend good will toward those from a different neighborhood.
In this season of goodwill toward all men, we and our elected leaders should embrace equal justice for all. May reason reign and may these children caught in a web of uncertainty be given a future here in the land of equality and opportunity.
Oksana Piaseckyj,
Sunny Isles Beach
