Unfit president

2:26 Florida Panthers knocked out early by the Pittsburgh Penguins Pause

1:52 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill

1:53 Gase talks about Tannehill's injury and the win over Cardinals

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies