It is bizarre constantly hearing that Hillary Clinton lost the election when in actuality she had more than 2.5 million more votes than her opponent.
Does it even pay to vote in the future? The only thing that matters is the Electoral College and not the popular vote.
I feel as if we had been raped as a society.
What is going on with the appointments Donald Trump is making is beyond frightening.
Never has any presidential candidate in modern times been so unbelievably unprepared to choose a Cabinet and hold the office of president of the United States.
Ellen Abramson
North Miami,
