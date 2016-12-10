Who’s worse?

Javier Ortiz’s Dec. 7 letter, “Liberal losers,” talks about all the bad things the Republican Party didn’t do when President Obama was elected.
He forgot to mention what Republican Party representatives did do.
They wanted to make sure President Obama was a one-term president and that all his legislation would be defeated, even if it was for the good of the country.
Where were they when Obama wanted to follow the rule of law and the Constitution?
Talk about sore losers.
Michael P. Pacin, Miami
