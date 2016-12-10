Let’s get to work

Donald Trump’s “thank-you tours” are, no doubt, a good initiative. Yet, in these days of momentous change, something more important than giving thanks is needed.
The raw reality is that a large bloc of white workers that went for Trump used to go for the Democratic Party.
The Democratic Party’s chronic blindness in acknowledging them led to their frustration and they became, in Trump’s words, “the forgotten Americans.” He literally owes his presidency to them.
In fairness, Trump should make providing them immediate relief his first order of the day on Jan. 21. It would be a smart political move. So, let’s start work on the nation’s infrastructure right away. And let’s do it the old FDR way, since this is not a matter of socialism or capitalism, but of urgent justice.
Felipe Fernandez,
Miami
