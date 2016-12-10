Transit barrier

In his Dec. 8 opinion piece, “Rail system would make Miami Beach traffic even worse,” Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco blasts the proposed light rail system and link between the Beach and Miami.
What is his solution? Traffic management. But what management tools does one use when cars are backed up from Alton Road to Biscayne Boulevard? The use of automobiles must be reduced in order to improve traffic, and there is only one answer: public transportation.
Everyone is in favor of public transportation — for everyone else.
This is where politicians must provide the leadership so that the transition will be successful. Unfortunately, Miami-Dade County politicians, in general, lack the fortitude to address difficult problems such as transportation.
They would rather, like Grieco, put on the blinders and pass the buck to the next generation.
Ashby Cathey,
Miami
