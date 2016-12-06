Flag fake news

When large, profit-driven advertisements that look like news stories are printed in the Herald about a “cure for cancer” or similar “breakthrough,” they include a disclaimer that, indeed, it is an ad and not an article.
Why can’t a similar disclosure be required of intentionally deceptive, but authentic-looking stories that circulate on the web, and that fooled one man into firing an assault rifle in a Washington, D.C., restaurant filled with children and families?
Robert C. Meyer, Miami
