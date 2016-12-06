Woman took lead in creating MDC

A recent letter implied that Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padrón could not have been so successful if not for the work of Robert McCabe, who preceded him.
But let’s also remember that, before them, there was a leading member of the Dade County School Board, Anna Brenner Meyers, who traveled around the country gathering information about junior colleges, which were few and far between, and then had to fight and cajole the other members of the School Board to establish a junior college here, which at the time was only a two-year college. She was such a leader that a hall at the medical campus and the telecommunication building of the School Board are named for her. In addition, her name is included on the cornerstones of the original buildings in Kendall.
Susan Traeger, Miami
