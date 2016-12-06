We can all succeed under Trump

Preident-elect Donald Trump is applying what has made him successful in the business world to helping the American people. He recognized that his early business failures were due to being over leveraged.
He did not let setbacks defeat him; rather, he learned from them. He has the vision to look at a vacant piece of land or dilapidated property, and based on its location, his negotiating skills and his well-placed top executives he has created successful projects, creating jobs for thousands and wealth for executives.
Trump will create wealth for American workers, too. That’s called capitalism. It’s an idea that the left cannot comprehend.
Sander Poritzky, Weston
