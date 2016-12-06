Liberal losers

Now the liberal left understands how we felt when President Obama was elected twice. But we didn’t riot or hurt people. We also didn’t call anyone racists, even though the Democratic Party’s history is steeped in racism — Robert Byrd, for example. Now, all they have left to argue is the popular vote.
However, we are a republic with a representative government ruled by law, the Constitution. It recognizes the inalienable rights of individuals, not just group wants or needs. Liberals are now crying about the popular vote. They sound like whiny losers to me.
Javier Ortiz, Miami
