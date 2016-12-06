GOP opportunists

Since my time in a segregated U.S. Navy during World War II, our country has made great progress in human relationship. But it was dealt a setback when Donald Trump and his party fomented racial and religious hate to win votes. Such racism has allowed closet segregationists to commit more public acts of aggression.
For centuries, unwittingly, traditionally, young children were taught racism, through parents’ words and actions, along with religion and love. Unfortunately, this embedding into young minds that some races and some religions are inferior.
And now opportunists use these folks for political gain. They have a sickness. It is ungodly and un-American to manipulate afflicted people. We must recognize and deny support for the manipulators.
Hank Pruitt, Port Charlotte
Comments