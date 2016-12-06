I did not vote for Donald Trump, but I am beginning to see what I had never seen from him before. Those who voted for him wanted politics conducted in a new way in Washington. That is exactly what Trump is doing. Trump is already governing the same way he campaigned. Conducting politics the traditional way would make him less truthful.
Trump is sticking to what he said he will do to make America great again. For those like me who voted against him, I say, brace yourselves, and get used to him.
Oscar Alvarado, Miami
Comments