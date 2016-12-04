Healthcare hostage

More people are signing up for Obamacare because the choices are slowly, but surely, being eliminated. My healthcare has been canceled every year, and I have had to search for a new policy since the start of Obamacare.
Sadly, what Obamacare has managed to do is stop companies from either choosing to remain in Florida or from providing policies that do not cover any doctors other than stand-in-line-forever clinics. Therefore, many are forced to enroll in this abomination. If I choose to retain my current level of care, which truly is catastrophic insurance and has a $7,000 annual individual deductible and out-of-pocket costs for almost everything, I will have the “opportunity” to choose the Healthcare.gov offerings and only pay an extra $5,400 this year after already paying an extra $2,400 the year before.
Obamacare has made me a hostage. I am an average earner, not wealthy and not poor, and therefore, I am being forced to support so many at a hardship to me. Sorry, but I’m not interested in this type of leveling. Incidentally, I signed up with the one program not offered on Healthcare.gov.
Karen Meister, Aventura
