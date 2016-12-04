Alzheimer’s cure

The U.S. House recently passed the 21st Century Cures Act. This groundbreaking legislation will expedite the discovery, development, and delivery of new treatments and cures and maintain America’s global status as the leader in biomedical innovation. There are currently treatments for 500 diseases and more than 10,000 diseases existing. One disease without a cure is Alzheimer’s, currently the sixth leading cause of death.
Cures would include funding for the BRAIN Initiative which will improve our understanding of Alzheimer’s and the Eureka Act which would encourage private-public partnerships to award a prize for accomplishments in the field of Alzheimer’s research.
On behalf of Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers, I thank Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Mario Diaz Balart and Carlos Curbelo. They supported this legislation and voted to pass it. It is comforting to know that we have allies in this fight against this devastating disease. I urge Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio to support the Act.
Jennifer Braisted,
West Palm Beach
