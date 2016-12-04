Obamas have class

As President Obama’s presidency comes to an end, I want to express my admiration and gratitude to him and his wife for exemplifying true grace under fire.
They have encountered obstructionism, criticism, opposition, ridicule, etc., from the very beginning of his first term. Who can forget Mitch McConnell stating that he wanted to “make Obama a one-term president?”
Through it all, the Obamas carried themselves with dignity, class and grace. We can all learn from them.
Carmen Jacobson,
Miami
