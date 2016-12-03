No middle class help

Tax cuts and incentives for corporations do not do squat for the middle class.
A corporation’s profits no longer serve to reward the workers, improve their products or reduce the prices of the products they manufacture or sell. Profits are for the corporation’s officers, board members and shareholders.
If the government really wants to help the middle class, it should get control of this out-of-control money grab by increasing the minimum wage and ensuring that a certain percentage of the profits go back to workers and consumers.
Andrew Jackson believed that the downfall of our democracy would be corporations. That’s exactly what we see happening, and the people who can stop it are the only ones getting richer. No incentive there.
Jean Tucker,
Miami Springs
