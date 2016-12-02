People’s voice

Two million. That is what Secretary Hillary Clinton’s lead in the popular vote is up to as of today. It’s the largest popular vote lead for a presidential loser in more than 140 years.
Couple that with the daily dysfunction of the Trump transition, alarming nominations to key White House positions and cabinet posts, and a president-elect who refuses not only to separate himself from his business interests but won’t even disclose his tax returns or business holdings.
And it’s no wonder a record-breaking 4,600,000 people have signed the Change.org petition demanding the electors to the Electoral College put country over party. The 539 men and women who will serve as this nation’s electors have an obligation to history to respect the true voice of the American people and vote for Hillary Clinton on Dec. 19.
Sean Declet, Fort Myers
