Letters to the Editor

December 2, 2016 12:13 AM

Wild ride

Donald Trump’s entire campaign for the presidency was, by any measure, outrageous. Now, as he makes his cabinet choices, the climate is becoming even more bizarre — i.e., challenging the validity of the voting process that elected him.

There are those who are asking us Americans to give Trump the “benefit of a doubt.” I cannot provide him with any “benefits,” for a number of reasons, but his choice of Steve Bannon for top strategist tops my list.

Bannon, an individual who worked for a so-called “news” operation that appeals to anti-Semitic, racist, anti-Muslim, sexist and homophobic views, completely erased any semblance of benefit I might have mustered. Hang on, Americans, we are in for Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride!

Charles E. Hannemann,

Palmetto Bay

