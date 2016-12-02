Hope in Miami

After sharing our concerns about the outcome of the presidential election, a dear friend asked me three times over, “Where is the hope?”
I later saw the inspired headline in the Miami Herald’s Nov. 19 edition, “Give Miami Day raises $9.1M — a new record.”
Many kudos to the Miami Foundation for organizing this online charity event. It was a joy to be among the many who came together to give to 650 nonprofit organizations.
We supported everything from women’s health, children’s causes, libraries, music and dance, to the Everglades, public radio and television, and the homeless. The glimmer of light and spirit of hope is here in our Miami home.
Connie Goodman-Milone,
Miami
