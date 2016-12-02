Celebrating Basel

Miami Art Basel has successfully brought thousands of art phonetics to Wynwood in celebration of its annual showcase of installations and exhibits. This year, returning works are modern and contemporary throughout 269 galleries.
As an avid visitor to Wynwood, and a Miami native, I am always enthralled by the new art installations and street art by the creative minds that express their work on canvas walls. Not only is it admirable and inspirational, it’s representative of our diverging cultures, social change, and the historical period we are living today.
As the week-long art party commences, VIP events, celebrity appearances, and compilations of global artistry will grace and transform the standard Miami vibe into a vibrant, fun-filled weekend luring in visitors from all over the world.
Lisa Marie Checo,
Boca Raton
Comments