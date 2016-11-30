Isn’t it ironic

I find it ironic that people in Cuba are lighting candles and attending mass in memory of a man who for many years described himself as an atheist and refused to acknowledge the existence of a greater being other than himself.
Rey Valdes,
Doral
November 30, 2016 11:12 PM
