One too many

How many times will we need to hear from public officials: “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the victims.” I fear that this has become so commonplace that we will lose our resolve to end this scourge.
Here we have a young Somali living in the United States, attending a fine university, Ohio State, driving his car purposefully into a crowd of students, and then going after them with a knife.
Can everyone now understand why there is a need for a strong and intelligent vetting process?
Roger Shatanof,
Coral Gables
Comments