November 30, 2016 11:11 PM

One too many

How many times will we need to hear from public officials: “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the victims.” I fear that this has become so commonplace that we will lose our resolve to end this scourge.

Here we have a young Somali living in the United States, attending a fine university, Ohio State, driving his car purposefully into a crowd of students, and then going after them with a knife.

Can everyone now understand why there is a need for a strong and intelligent vetting process?

Roger Shatanof,

Coral Gables

