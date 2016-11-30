Letters to the Editor

November 30, 2016 11:10 PM

Sweet dichotomy

Big Sugar’s Fanjuls and the Bukers are both the angels and the satans of our state. They are able to be both by reaping millions from growing a crop that we all love but should not consume — sugar — while destroying a resource that we all need to survive — water.

Kudos to Mary Barley’s Nov. 24 opinion opinion piece, “Greed and politics are destroying the Everglades,” for reminding us that there is a solution to this dichotomy — protecting the community while not destroying the business. The state needs to step up to the plate and do its job.

Charles Sands,

Coral Gables

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Norland girls basketball coach Carla Harris

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos