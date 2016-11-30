Sweet dichotomy

Big Sugar’s Fanjuls and the Bukers are both the angels and the satans of our state. They are able to be both by reaping millions from growing a crop that we all love but should not consume — sugar — while destroying a resource that we all need to survive — water.
Kudos to Mary Barley’s Nov. 24 opinion opinion piece, “Greed and politics are destroying the Everglades,” for reminding us that there is a solution to this dichotomy — protecting the community while not destroying the business. The state needs to step up to the plate and do its job.
Charles Sands,
Coral Gables
