Caribbean history

Regarding Tyler Cowen’s Nov. 29 article, “After Castro, Cuba’s economic forecast is cloudy, uncertain”:
Cowen included Puerto Rico in examples of the Caribbean region being like Cuba because of “high debt, weak commodity prices, lack of economies of scale and an inability to upgrade tourist facilities to compete with the United States.”
Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, and its fiscal policy is determined by the U.S. Congress. Puerto Rico is not competing with the United States; it is part of the United States.
Brian Seguin, Cutler Bay
Comments