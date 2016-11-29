Like most Americans, I am deeply troubled by the election of Donald Trump and the Cabinet appointments he is making. Now, more than ever, we need strong media to speak truth to power and to call out injustice when they see it. This is the reason for my newly acquired subscription to the Miami Herald.
And in that vein, the Miami Herald should no longer refer to the white-supremacist movement as the “alt-right.” It is the same as calling waterboarding an enhanced interrogation technique. Call it what it is, torture. Do not normalize it. The white-supremacist movement is not an “alternative right” movement. It is a racist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic white supremacist movement.
Bruce Carrick,
Coconut Grove
