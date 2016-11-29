Right the wrongs

What a lesson to the younger generation from the recent elections — you could be a winner and successful by telling lies, name calling, making false promises, insulting others, bribing someone to hide your misdeeds and crimes, etc. And after winning, you can gather more dishonest and/or power hungry supporters.
I wish some of the best legal minds, as well as honest public leaders with good and clear consciences, such as former Secretary of State James Baker and former Sen. George Mitchell, would take up the cause to right the wrong and set a good example for coming generations.
Subhash Jethi,
Miami Springs
